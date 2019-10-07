Iranian fighters grab 3 medals in World Muay Thai Champs

Speaking to IRNA, Head of West Azarbaijan martial art sports committee Amir Rasouli said that Iranian athletes in the weight categories of 50 kg, - 71 kg and – 86 kg received three bronze medals.

He added that the event was held with the attendance of over 1,000 fighters from 100 countries in Antalya, Turkey.

He went on to say that the Iranian squad snatched 2 gold, 3 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Muay Thai or literally Thai boxing is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. This discipline is known as the "art of eight limbs" as it is characterized by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins.

