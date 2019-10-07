Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 7

** IRAN NEWS

- Europeans not in a position to quit JCPOA

- Iran, Germany call for bolstering bilateral trade

- Tehran set to further cut commitments under JCPOA deal

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to use all means to export oil: Minister

- Iranians collect three Karate 1 PL golds

- Iran-EU training course on nuclear law kicks off

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iraqi government unveils reforms after unrest

- Zionist, Arab regimes agree to advance 'alliance'

- Iranian athletes bag 3 golds at Karate 1-Premier League

** TEHRAN TIMES

- 0lympiad medalists honored

- Launching regional market, Iran’s main cinema strategy: official

- Iran take three golds at Karate 1-Premier League

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Agricultural exports reach $5 billion in six months

- Non-oil foreign trade declines 8 percent

- Iran banks' tech priorities

