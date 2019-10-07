Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 7

** IRAN NEWS
- Europeans not in a position to quit JCPOA
- Iran, Germany call for bolstering bilateral trade
- Tehran set to further cut commitments under JCPOA deal
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran to use all means to export oil: Minister
- Iranians collect three Karate 1 PL golds
- Iran-EU training course on nuclear law kicks off
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iraqi government unveils reforms after unrest
- Zionist, Arab regimes agree to advance 'alliance'
- Iranian athletes bag 3 golds at Karate 1-Premier League
** TEHRAN TIMES
- 0lympiad medalists honored
- Launching regional market, Iran’s main cinema strategy: official
- Iran take three golds at Karate 1-Premier League
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Agricultural exports reach $5 billion in six months
- Non-oil foreign trade declines 8 percent
- Iran banks' tech priorities
