Iran's Supreme Leader says enemies fail to sow seeds of discord in Iraq

“The Iranian and Iraqi nations are united in body and soul as both believe in God, love the prophet’s household, especially Imam Hossein (AS), the Prophet Mohammad’s grandson. This link will grow stronger day by day,” tweeted the Office of Promoting the works of Iran’s supreme leader, citing Ayatollah Khamenei in reaction to the recent unrests in Iraq.

Protests have raged in Baghdad and southern cities since Tuesday.

Iraqi interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said 104 people, including eight security force members, have been killed and more than 6,100 wounded, including more than 1,200 security members.

“The enemies are trying to sow discord but they have failed and their plots won’t yield results either,” read the tweet.

This is the first reaction by Iran’s supreme leader to the unrest in Iraq that comes at a critical time when millions of people are heading to the Iraqi city of Karbala to mark the 40th day of Imam Hossein’s martyrdom anniversary.

