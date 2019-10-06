Iran unemployment down 1.8% in summer

“Fortunately, employment improved compared to last spring and summer in a way that nearly 25 million people are employed and less than three million people are still jobless,” said Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in a cabinet session in Tehran.

Iran’s joblessness rate decreased to 10.5% in the summer, registering a 1.8% decline in comparison to the same period last year when the unemployment stood at 12.3%, according to the latest figures released by Statistical Center of Iran.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish