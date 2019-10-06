Oct 6, 2019, 11:33 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83506100
2 Persons

Tags

Iran unemployment down 1.8% in summer

Iran unemployment down 1.8% in summer

Tehran, Oct 6, IRNA - Iran’s unemployment declined 1.8% in the summer in comparison to the same period last year, that is, the unemployed rate has gone down to less than three million people. 

“Fortunately, employment improved compared to last spring and summer in a way that nearly 25 million people are employed and less than three million people are still jobless,” said Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in a cabinet session in Tehran. 

Iran’s joblessness rate decreased to 10.5% in the summer, registering a 1.8% decline in comparison to the same period last year when the unemployment stood at 12.3%, according to the latest figures released by Statistical Center of Iran.  

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 9 =