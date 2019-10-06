Iran’s House of Culture inaugurated in Herat

Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Afghanistan, noted at the ceremony that the two countries share common opportunities and threats in the field of culture.

The diplomat stated that the establishment of the Iranian House of Culture was a turning-point in the mutual cooperation and enhancement of the good relations between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador described the culture of Herat as one of the best cultures in the world, which raised from the great civilization and greatness of the people of this region of Afghanistan.

He emphasized that Herat is even more important in cultural matters than Kabul, and this strength is tied to its rich history.

Referring to the relations between the two countries, Bahrami said that during over past years, high-ranking officials of the two countries have always tried to establish deep and wide relations.

Based on this, the roadmap, part of which is being drawn, and the other is being drawn, can define a stable and sustainable future for the two countries at the governmental and non-governmental levels, the diplomat noted.

The Iranian ambassador underscored that the need to reach common ground in the field of culture; the Iranian cultural sector in Herat is more influenced by the cultural background of Herat than the cultural sector in Kabul.

Deputy Governor of Heart Ghulam Davood Hashimi also described the two countries as having much in common and said the opening of a cultural center could lead to greater ties between two states.

