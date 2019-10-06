Khosravi border crossing reopened to pilgrims

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Iraq via the Khosravi border on Monday morning after 4-day interruption, Morad Ali Tatar said in an interview with IRNA.

The official went on to say that during the ban on the departure of pilgrims from the official Khosravi border into Iraq, the individual commute of foreign nationals and Iraqi travelers as well as border trade activities were carried out without restriction.

The departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from the official Khosravi border stopped Thursday at the request of Iraqi officials.

This year, the four borders of Khosravi, Mehran, Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh are open to Arbaeen pilgrims.

Khosravi Border as the closest route to Iraq for pilgrims after years of closure was reopened in a ceremony attended by the Iranian and Iraqi ministers on September 6, so provincial officials have been making every effort to host the pilgrims.

Qasr-e Shirin city has 14 accommodation units, including a first-class to 3-star hotel with 322 rooms and 1,200 beds, most of which were built in the early 1990's to accommodate pilgrims on their way to Iraq.

The Khosravi border crossing is the closest point in Iran for crossing into Iraq and to visit the holy sites of Shiite Muslims in Karbala, Kadhimiya and Samarra, which is just 190 kilometers to Baghdad, 380 kilometers to Najaf, 300 to Karbala, 203 to Kadhimiya and 326 kilometers to Samarra.

Qasre Shirin in west of Kermanshah, with a population of 27,000 shares 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish