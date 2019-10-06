Iran 5*5 football team runner-up in Asia

Iranian team earlier overcame host Thailand in a closely fought match to reach the final of the Blind Football Asian Championships and qualify for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The semi-finals were crucial at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) tournament, with the Paralympic qualification assured for the two winners.

Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medalists Iran were the favorites heading into their semi-final against Thailand at the Pattaya Youth Center.

Iran had looked on course for a straightforward victory when they took a 2-0 lead.

On Thursday, Paralympic silver medalists Iran secured a narrow 1-0 win against 2020 Summer Paralympics hosts to top their group.

Iran won their opening matches when they scored four goals against Malaysia last Monday and then thrashed Oman 10-0 on Tuesday.

The top two teams at the IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships have joined Spain, France, Brazil, Argentina and Japan in qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will be competing at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, on August 25- September 6, 2020.

This will be their ninth consecutive appearance at the Summer Paralympics since 1988.

IBSA, the International Blind Sports Federation, is in charge of a wide range of sports for athletes who are blind or with impaired vision.

