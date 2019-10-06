Foreign pilgrims traveling for Arbaeen via Iran borders up by 40%

The head of Khorasan Razavi's Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs on Sunday in a meeting with Afghan businessmen residing in Mashad to provide services to Arbaeen's pilgrims, noted that it is expected this year during Arbaeen days 120,000 pilgrims from neighboring countries or foreign nationals residing in Khorasan Razavi province to attend Arbaeen Trek are sent to Shalamcheh border.

Mohammad Taqi Hashimi said that this year it is expected that 50,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan, around 50,000 from Pakistan to travel to Khorasan Razavi for Arbaeen rituals as well as 20,000 foreign nationals living in the province, including Afghans, Iraqis, Pakistanis and other nationalities are also traveling from the province to Arbaeen Trek, which a limited number of travelers from Central Asia countries should be added to this number.

He added that all officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have made every effort to provide desirable services along the route to the Iraqi border and from the Iranian border to Karbala, and we hope that Afghan activists and businessmen will assist us in providing these services.

The head of the Arbaeen Afghan Migrant Headquarters in Khorasan Razavi also said that 11 Hosseiniehs and a cultural center with a capacity of 23,000 people and a hall in Golshahr with a capacity of 3,000 to accommodate foreign nationals on their journey to Arbaeen have been provided.

Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi added that this year it is predicted that 50,000 Arbaeen pilgrims will enter Khorasan Razavi from Afghanistan and although it is decided that these people will cross Iran within 24 hours, for some reason this is not possible and for their reception and especially when returning there is a need for good accompaniment.

Currently, 320,000 Afghans are legally resident in Khorasan Razavi province, and 60,000 of them are studying in schools in the province.

The Dogharoon border terminal of Taybad is the only official crossing point of the country at the zero point of the Iran-Afghanistan border, with an average of 3,500 daily crossings, and during Arbaeen's days, the route will also serve as a transit point for Afghan pilgrims.

