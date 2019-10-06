Enemy failed to launch war against Iran's food security

Alireza Rafiei Pour, speaking at a news conference on the occasion of the launch of the National Poultry Quality Improvement Project in Hormuzgan on Sunday, said that the enemy claims that sanctions do not include medicines and food, which is completely wrong, because when currency is not shifted we cannot import vaccines and medicines too, and therefore food security is compromised.

The official noted that of course, in times of economic war and sanctions we were able to do better than normal situations, and this year we exported about 3 million tons of various livestock products, including honey, poultry, and non-food items.

The head of the country's veterinary organization said that this year the country's livestock and poultry production has reached more than 15 million tons.

The Secretary-General of the Asian, Oceania and Far East Region of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) responded to IRNA's question about producing a domestic vaccine under the sanctions AND stated that 97% of the animal medicine and 96% of the animal vaccine has been produced by the Razi Institute and the private sector in the country.

He said that in the poultry sector, we produced only 30% of the vaccine, and under the sanctions, we suffered many difficulties, but the conditions for producing the vaccine in the country were ready and we hoped to reach self-sufficiency as medicine and painkiller.

Rafiei Pour also pointed to the decline in livestock diseases over the past year and the first six months of this current Iranian year, saying that we have also witnessed drop by between 35 and 76 percent in dangerous diseases such as anthrax, rabies, and smallpox in the country.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish