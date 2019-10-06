New Australian envoy submits copy of credentials to Zarif

Lyndall Sachs is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, most recently holding the role of chief of protocol.

She served as ambassador to Lebanon from 2006 to 2009 and Iraq from 2011 to 2015.

Australia has sought to rebuild its ties with Iran in recent years, reopening the Australian Trade Commission in Tehran in 2016, resuming talks on human rights issues and signing a consular memorandum of understanding in 2017.

However, it has made waves over a decision to send troops, a surveillance plane and a navy frigate to help guard oil tanker attacks which Tehran denies it is responsible for.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against conflating the two issues, stressing that Australia's involvement in the coalition is purely about protecting shipping movements.

The warship will be redirected from an anti-piracy operation in the Middle East, while the Australian troops will be based in the headquarters that are coordinating the US-led maritime security mission.

