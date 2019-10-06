Oct 6, 2019, 5:09 PM
Russian scholar says safeguarding Persian Gulf impossible without Iran's participation

Moscow, Oct 6, IRNA - Director of the Center for the Partnership of Civilizations at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Veniamin Popov said safeguarding the Persian Gulf and free shipping movement will not be possible without Iran's participation.

Speaking to IRNA, Popov said the US is trying to form an anti-Iran coalition in the Persian Gulf aiming to blow Tehran's interests.

He said Iran has presented its initiative for providing security in the Persian Gulf and avoiding any dispute in this region.

If Iran's plan for safeguarding the Persian Gulf is implemented, no room will remain for the US threats aiming to promote animosity between Iran and its neighbors, Popov said.

Certainly, such situation is against the US interests in the Middle East, he reiterated.

Stressing the fact that Iranian president has presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) to the UN General Assembly, he said Russia has immediately welcomed Iran's plan and considers it as in line with its own security initiative.

He went on to say that Persian Gulf security has turned out to be a new era for developing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Undoubtedly, cooperation between Iran and Russia in Persian Gulf will benefit both sides.  

