The Iranian athlete overpowered rivals from Swiss, Serbia, France, Morocco, and Egypt on her way to the final game of the competitions.

She hit her Canadian opponent at the final match and stood in the first place.

Earlier, the other Iranian female karateka Sara Bahmanyar had snatched a gold medal in the weight category of -50 kg at the event.

Karate-1 Premier League is being held in Russia represented by 642 athletes from 85 countries.

