Iranian official says Arbaeen pilgrims' number grow 5-fold

The number of Iranian pilgrims to Karbala and Najaf cities of Iraq is growing, Mohammad-Ali Anousheh said, adding the pilgrims to the holy cities had better procrastinate their journey for convenience.

Announcing that October 9 onward would be an appropriate time for attending the Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq, he noted that the pilgrims had better not travel to Kadhimiya and Samarra on the occasion.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremonies being held in Iraq every year.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

