West distorts religious processions to weaken Muslims: Iraqi analyst

The marchers of the Arbaeen walk actually show the power and wisdom of Muslims in defending themselves, said Azhar Zaer Jasim in Arbaeen international conference at Allameh Tabataee University, western Tehran.

She said that every single one of the marchers, especially Iraqi ones, should work like cyber soldiers and stand against the engineered distortions.

She added that followers of different religions and people of different ethnicities provide various services to the marchers. Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, and followers of other regions all live in Iraq in peace serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) without expecting anything in return.

After Iraq was freed from the Baath regime, any religion and ethnicity won the permission to state their ideas and identity freely.

Allameh Tabatabaee University hosted cultural, academic, and media figures of Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey and Lebanon. The meetings are to be hosted by Iraqi cities of Karbala and Najaf soon.

Arbaeen, an Arabic word meaning the 40th, is a mourning ceremony held 40 days after Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, and his 72 followers, including 18 of family members and close relatives, were brutally martyred in Karbala, Iraq, on Ashura (the 10th day of the first month of the Arabic year), by the army of the second Umayyad caliph, Yazid ibn Muawiyah, in AD 680.

The mourning ceremony began and was soon established when Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari, a close follower of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), then 77, visited Imam Hussein's grave as the Imam's first pilgrim, 40 days after Ashura.

It is expected that four million Iranians and 20 million other Muslims take a trip to Karbala during the ceremony this year.

