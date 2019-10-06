Iran to continue supporting Palestinians' rights

Speaking in a meeting with the external wing of the international union of youths against corruption and supporters of Palestine, Amir Abdollahian elaborated on the conspiracy of Zionists and the Global Arrogance led by the US, saying they intend to disintegrate the Islamic World.

He stressed the conscious presence of youths in fighting Zionist occupiers.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that Iran's commitment to its stances in defending Palestinians' rights of return to their homeland and the liberation of the Holy Quds is actually one of the causes of Resistance.

9376**2050

