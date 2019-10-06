Tehran, global standard metropolitan city

Of course, modern Tehran is far from the context of history in those days. Although some still find it a pleasant and memorable, kind and generous city where living is desirable, others see Tehran elsewhere.

Though neither Iran’s oldest or prettiest city, the bustling metropolis of Tehran is not without its own compelling charm.

In the following line, we will inform you of some tourist attractions

*** Tehan Grand Bazaar

Let's spend an hour in the bustle of the Tehran market, the heart of the economy. A market that is reminiscent of the Safavid, Zandieh and Qajar dynasty. At first glance, you might be surprised at the size and bustle of the market, but spending time in the marketplace can be a memorable experience.

Right in the heart of the city, the Grand Bazaar is an essential visit for any tourist in Tehran.



In addition to its architecture and architectural beauties, Tehran Grand Bazaar has had an uplifting history and has been present on all major historical events and has played a major role in Iran's society and politics.

There are two different stories of how and when Tehran Grand Bazaar was built. One relates it to the time of Nasser al-Din Shah (Qajar Dynasty) and the other attributes its construction to that of Shah Tahmasb of Safavid times.

There is a travelogue of Thomas Herbert in 1697 describing the Tehran Grand Bazaar. According to this story, it can be seen that the market was built without ceilings in the Safavid era, and probably by a French architect during the Nasser al-Din Shah's roofing.

*** Tehran's Moghadam Museum; a gate to luxury of Qajar era buildings

Moghadam Museum in Tehran has a reputation as one of the most valuable historical houses in the world.

The museum complex consists of the main building and a beautiful garden, safely hidden from street noise behind thick walls. The entrance of the museum is not easy to discover from the street, but it readily offers all its beauty to curious travelers who notice the modest door of the museum.

It is a luxurious example of the Qajar dynasty buildings. Originally, it belonged to one of the city authorities titled Ehtesab-ol-Molk.

Later on, his son, Mohsen Moghadam, inherited the house and owned it together with his companion Salma. Besides being an architectural and cultural monument itself, the house is an incredible collection of priceless objects.

The house has passed to Tehran University that continued its supervision after Mohsen’s death. In 2009, the house was restored and opened for publicity as a museum.

*** Iranian Art Museum Garden portrays miniature of Iranian architecture

Iranian Art Museum Garden known as "Sepahbod Garden", is one of the tourist attractions of Tehran, located in Elahieh neighborhood. Most of the museum's fame is due to its beautiful replicas of Iran's famous tourist attractions. It was renovated this year totally. After renovating the park, artisan shops and some cultural-art products, art workshops and a few other green spaces were added to the complex.

The main building (Museum) was built in 1931 belonged to Ahmad Amir Ahmadi, Lieutenant-general of Reza Shah Pahlavi: then his wife, Turan Mohajer Eslami. Its repair was started in 2005 with green space and landscaping.

This garden was owned by House of Cinema and was turned into Iranian Art Museum Garden in winter of 2006.

At the time being, what is seen in the Iranian garden museum is a replica and miniature of some of Iran's important antiquities, historic tourist attractions, and voluminous artifacts. Alongside these works of art, you can take a stroll in the lively garden space and enjoy the blend of history, art, and nature.

*** Tabi’at Bridge / Nature Bridge Tehran

A 270-meter three level bridge connecting two parks in Tehran, the Tabi’at Bridge is probably the most beautiful piece of urban architecture built since the Revolution.

Opened in 2014, the Tabi’at Bridge (also known as the Nature Bridge in Tehran) is a popular hang out for Iranian’s who come to enjoy a variety of dining options, views and relaxation areas. Even more incredibly- the Tabi’at Bridge was the brainchild of Iranian architecture student, Leila Araghian, who was only 26 at the time.

Winning design competitions all over the world – the Tabi’at Bridge should not be missed, and we can’t wait to see what Leila Araghian comes up with next!

*** Golestan Palace UNESCO World Heritage Site

The incredibly lavish Golestan Palace is considered a defining work of the Qajar era thanks to the marriage of Persian craft architecture with Western influences.

That is probably why it was rewarded UNESCO World Heritage Status, and quite rightly I think!

The Palace is one of the oldest buildings in Tehran and when the Qajar family came into power here in 1779 they made Tehran the capital of Iran – where it has stayed ever since. Glorious and outrageously excessive the Golestan Palace is one thing to do in Tehran you absolutely cannot skip.

*** Azadi Tower

An icon of Iran known around the world, the Azadi Tower – known as the Shah’s Memorial Tower before the revolution – marking the west entrance to Tehran and is part of the Azadi Cultural Complex.

There is a museum underground which is included in your ticket are you can either walk or take two elevators up the 45-meter tall structure. And yes, the entire thing is clad in cut marble so you can imagine how incredible it looks at sunset (though the views at the top are pretty incredible too!).

Built in 1971 to commemorate 2500 years of Persian monarchy, this iconic tower fuses elements of Sassanid, Achaemenid, and modernist architecture.

Literally meaning ‘Freedom Tower’, the ivory-coloured, Y-shaped building is situated in a park in east Tehran, and features a well laid out underground museum.

Though not as tall as the Milad Tower, it nevertheless boasts fantastic views of the city from the top floor.

