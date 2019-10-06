Tehran to take next JCPOA steps if other parties fail to comply

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian officials, legal experts in presence of Finland Ambassador to Tehran Keijo Norvanto and Stephan Klement, Head of the EU Delegation to the UN/IAEA in Vienna at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Kamalvandi called for cooperation between Iran and the European Union, technology to reduce danger of nuclear fission and nuclear safety standards of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency and the related projects as well as a program to organize three rounds of high-level seminars.

Despite all problems, cooperation are underway aiming at developing relations and exchanging information in line with implementing projects related to third annexation of the JCPOA, he added.

Kamalvandi described holding legal and expert courses as a turning point, saying they are important in line with sharing legal expertise, especially for solving the problem of nuclear disarmament.

He said that the nuclear regulations including the Disarmament should be binding for the member states just like the Charter of the international community, adding that the nuclear rights must be respected for any states away from bias.

He said that the resolve of the international community on Disarmament should materialize as a global demand that procrastination on Disarmament has led the global community to ambiguity and dark future.

With regard to the Iranian remedial steps reciprocating the damages inflicted on Iran due to non-compliance of the parties to the JCPOA, Kamalvandi said that Iran is taking the remedial steps after a one-year strategic patience, in response to US unilateral pull-out from the deal and to create balance between rights and commitments.

He said that Iran's acts will be reversible as soon as the parties to the JCPOA honor their commitments in practice. Otherwise, Iran will proceed with the remedial steps envisaged by the context of the JCPOA.

The five-day nuclear law course got underway with lectures on radiation and nuclear safety issues, national and international nuclear safety frameworks, convention on the physical protection of nuclear materials, preparing the draft of the nuclear laws, international conventions and principles of responsibility for the nuclear activities, the nuclear fuel cycle, and the nuclear energy economy.

