Interior Minister off to Geneva to attend UN meeting on refugees

EXCOM of UNHCR is slated to be held in presence of senior officials on October 7-11.

In addition to delivering speech to the conference, Rahmani Fazli is also supposed to hold meetings with senior officials of Afghanistan, Pakistan and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) established the Executive Committee of the Programme of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 1958 [Resolution 672 (XXV)], and the governing body formally came into existence on January 1, 1959.

The Executive Committee of UNHCR holds one annual session. This usually takes place in Geneva during the first half of October and lasts one week.

