Iranian theater 'The Dream' to go on stage in Armenia

Hamedan, Oct 5, IRNA - Iranian theater 'The Dream' written by Mohammad-Reza Zendegi will go on stage at the 17th HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival in Armenia.

Directed by Meysam Moradi and Kian Moradi, "the play is about a woman named Dream who has been grabbed by a wolf in a cave", according to the Website of the festival.

"Dream’s husband killed the wolf’s pair and progeny last year and this is why she has been imprisoned by the wolf during past days," the website added.

HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival was established in 2003.

The 17th edition of the festival is slated to be held in Yerevan on October 1-10.

