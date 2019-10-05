University of Shiraz joins Silk-Road Universities Network

Head of Scientific and International Cooperation Center of University of Shiraz Mohammad Saber Khaqaninejad said on Saturday that the network involving over 80 universities was launched to help promote scientific and cultural relations among the countries on the Silk Road, strengthen peace and friendship and revive common traditions among them.

The network will enable the students to compete in the writing and photography competitions, he said, noting that it will also support joint research works, exchange of students and holding student festivals.

Given membership of outstanding European universities in the network, it will provide Iran with an opportunity for boosting cultural and economic exchanges between Iran and other countries on the road, Khaqaninejad said.

Only five universities from each country on the Silk Road can gain membership in the SUN and University of Shiraz as the last Iranian university managed to join the bloc. University of Allameh Tabatabaei, University of Isfahan, Imam Khomeini International University (Qazvin) and University of Gilan have already joined the network.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish