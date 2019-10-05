Iranian animation "Once Upon a Time" grabs award in IFF

According to official website of the festival, "When the Iranian Film Festival decided to give awards, the first name came to mind was Abdolhossein Sepanta [1907-1969], the father of sound in Iranian cinema."

It added: "Sepanta, was also a director, screenwriter and producer who made The Lor Girl (1931), Ferdowsi, Shirin-o-Farhaad, Black Eyes, and Leyli o Majnun (1936)."

"In honor of his role in Iranian cinema, the Iranian Film Festival chose his name for its awards in 2013, and presents the Sepanta Award every year in different categories."

"Iranian Film Festival (IFF) is a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film."

"Once Upon a Time" narrates the story of a mother who tells story for her child in order to teach her kid the way of life through folklore songs.

