Most important strategy of Iranian cinema: Formation of regional film market

Alireza Tabash, in the fourth panel of the Sulaymaniyah International Film Festival, said on Saturday that the development of cinema in today's world requires the expansion of communication between world cultures and interactions with other regions and countries. In this regard, cinema has taken on a prominent role in the field of culture, and in recent decades, international relations in the field of culture have become an important issue for governments and regional and global cultural organizations.

Technological developments, he said, have opened up a new dimension in the lives of people around the world, and the film is considered an important tool for conveying cultural messages and narratives and plays an important social role in the arts.

Isfahan's 32th International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults (ICFF) Secretary-General, went on to say that this year, following the visit of Mr. Fouad Jalal, the Secretary-General of the Sulaimaniyah International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan from the thirty-second ICFF, discussions were raised on the development of future cooperation between Iranian cinema and Iraqi Kurdistan in all areas, one of the most important issues was joint film production.

He noted that the most important issue in reaching an agreement in this area is the consideration of local, national, social, political, economic and religious concerns. These two territories with rich civilizations have many roots and commonalities that rely on them to identify and use genuine ideas as the underlying ideas for the creation of visual and cinematic products. Such ideas provide a solid basis for joint production and cooperation and open up the possibility of greater proximity between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish