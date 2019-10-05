Iran overpowers Australia in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

Iran beat its rival 25-22 in the first set but was beaten 25-18 in the second set.

Iranian players hit their opponent 25-18 and 27-25 in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

Earlier, the Iranian national volleyball team had been defeated against Russia and Egypt at the event.

In the third match, the Iranian team overpowered Canada.

The 14th FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be underway in Japanese cities Fukuoka, Nagano, and Hiroshima until October 15.

Except for the first two rounds which were held in Poland and Eastern Germany, FIVB Volleyball World Cup is permanently hosted by Japan

Iran has so far attended the World Cup three times.

