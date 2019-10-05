Iran to host 5th Int'l Conference on Bridges

Large number of articles have been delivered from US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, Canada and France.

Head of the conference Alireza Rahaei said the conference is aimed at discussing safety of bridges, innovative ideas with regard to modern technologies and construction materials.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran University, K. N. Toosi University of Technology, Tafresh University and Iran University of Science and Technology are taking part in the Conference.

Meanwhile, International Federation for Structural Concrete (FIB) and Istanbul University are attending the event.

Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Mostazafan Foundation, Tehran Shomal Freeway Company, Tehran Metro, Tehran Municipality, Technical and Civil department of Interior Ministry, Iran Roads Construction Association, Iranian syndicate of Construction Companies, Iranian Society of Consulting Engineers and Iranian Bridge Engineering Association also took part in the Conference, Rahaei noted.

