Iranian diplomatic campaign at UNGA made Regional Peace available

Elaborating on achievements made by President Rouhani in the course of the UN General Assembly presenting the Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), Ali Rabiei said that Iranian diplomacy got stronger rather to the extent that Iran requires the US to declare repentance first in a bid to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if it wants to do so.

"We already were talking about the JCPOA as P5+1, an action plan for seven states with Iran, but, we are now in a position to require the US to repentance namely to return to the international community."

We have learned from all the past years that national resistance can lead to tangible results when we have a well calculated and well-reasoned argument for public opinion in the global community; in other words, Iran's main force beyond its essential military and hard power emanated from its soft power in modern terminology.

The spokesman blamed the critics of the Government for equating the negotiation with "humiliation and compromise" and say that "Ethic trophy" is none of our business are forgetting that, first of all, it is the US that has always sought via its utmost demonic vigilance expected of it to portray Iran in the eyes of Iranian public opinion, as "destroyer of regional and global peace", "supporter of terrorism", "abnormal" and ultimately "immoral" and forget that the US by resorting to the same immoral labels in the absence of active diplomacy was succeeded in forming that global consensus and imposing those anti-Iran resolutions.

If we had an active diplomacy at the right time, in those eight long winters, and rose up against labels that were all "immoral", we would not be in a difficult position today to prove the peaceful nature of the nuclear program. At that time, our scientists were doing well on nuclear enrichment, but our politicians were not able to move along with the scientists and place peace-making at the top of their regional and global policies. Let us not forget that it was during those winter years for our nation's diplomacy that Netanyahu came to the UN and, at the height of his evil rationality, claimed that Iran was unbearable for the world as "unusual, that is, irrational", and not like the nuclear Soviet Union, enjoying the least logic but has "suicidal" rationale and resembling "Nazi Germany".

Today, in the light of Iran's dynamic and aggressive diplomacy, the Zionist simulation that says Iran is "abnormal", "like Nazi Germany" is no longer attractive. Iran's world-class discourse is once again returning to the pinnacle of Neauphle-le-Château's evolutionary alignment that Imam Khomeini was saying, "Gentlemen, don't be afraid of these superpowers…."

Borrowing from the wise analysis of Imam Khomeini, Rouhani can be said to unveil Iran's acceptable word on a global scale. Prior to Rouhani's trip to the UN, it was Trump who sought to confiscate the discourse of "regional peace orientation" and "seeking negotiation" for his own sake and spoke of "unconditional negotiation." Rouhani has invalidated Trump's claim and has proven on a global level that "negotiating on the condition of sanction" cannot be a truly "unconditional" negotiation in its conventional sense, and the real negotiation is that the sanction is put aside as tool in the hands of an opponent. In fact, it was Trump who showed that he was afraid of negotiating without the means of sanctions.

Beyond the "name of the JCPOA", Iran invited the US to return to the "Content of the JCPOA". The "Content of the JCPOA", translated in English text as "Framework", is nothing more than the universal "5+1" framework that would become "seven-sided" with Iran. We are now in a position to call the US to repentance namely to return to the world, not only nationally, but also from a global standpoint.

The global table of P5 + 1 beside Iran was the table that the United States had left wrongly and with the aim of the illusion of "overthrow" and "collapse". Rouhani's effort, along with European leaders, was to convert 4+1 and ultimately revive the same seven-state formula. The labeling Iran as abnormal, which the United States is trying to stamp on our nation's image, has no meaning other than being "non-global" in the sense of establishing the "Iran versus the world" equation.

Iran once successfully thwarted this dialogue. The label had destructive function in the eight long winters when diplomacy has been frozen and wasted Iran's main financial and intellectual energy in the years when $ 800 billion revenues were achieved that could be spent on construction and promoting the country's ranking to balance of advanced countries of South Asia. Even in the early days of the nuclear talks, the main US claim was that Iran should "show the world" that its nuclear program was peaceful in nature.

In other words, the United States had so far seized on the concept of "the world" and the concept of "global security" and "regional peace" for its sake. The great achievement of the JCPOA was that it deprived the United States of this tool. The 6 countries that had represented the "world" before the final agreement was reached with Iran at the moment of reading the text of nuclear deal stood beside Iran and 6 countries and we became “Seven Countries” and read a single statement.

The accusation and label of "Making the world insecure" that had until then been illegally confiscated by the United States revealed itself irrelevance and the notion of "global security" was shifted. Iran was on the side of the world, not against the world, and the world was on the side of Iran, not the interrogator and accuser of Iran, and all seven sides of the negotiation showed that global security was a global issue and that "all seven countries" should be equally committed to "Making the World Safer".

A similar thing happened in New York in the process of Iran's negotiation with 4+1 and the effort to convert it to 5+1+1 when Zarif took over and modified the proposed 4+1 + and the US plan: Iran had been accepted the "generality" of the formula for lifting the sanctions alongside regional peacemaking, but Iran has reservations about its technical details: the effort to make the region safer must be a regional and universal effort and participation of all regional and global actors, and the United States has no right to put itself unilaterally in the side of "the world" and push Iran to the other side of the equation.

On that day at the time when the nuclear deal in Vienna was taking shape, we said that "we as seven countries", were committed to make the world safer, and today we are at a point where we can make an agreement to make the region safer and to cross the regional war to direction of peace. This time Iran is in a better position to prove its universality and the US anti-globalism.

Because Trump's apparent pugnacity with "globalization", which he also emphasized at the United Nations, has increased the chances of alignment of Iran with the world for exerting diplomatic pressure on the United States. The United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA for the same reason that it withdrew from the Paris climate pact and many of the world 's commercial and human rights treaties. If it moves along with the world, Iran will be able to bring the US back to the P5+1 table.

That is, once again we are in the twilight of Vienna - the Hotel Coburg - and pre-Vienna situation, no results have been achieved yet, but negotiation in its true sense is nothing more than these efforts, backward, and ultimately progress. This is what the JCPOA's experience tells us that negotiators have repeatedly been in a position to leave the negotiating table and return home. Eventually, Rouhani did not want to enter the room where the American side intends to enter without leaving the tool of the sanctions behind and returned home. But the path continues.

Government spokesman

