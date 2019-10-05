Iran to cooperate with German FHM University on Chabahar transport

The deal was signed by Managing director of Iran's Industrial Management Institute Abulfazl Kiyani, Director of German FHM University for International Affairs Hamid Doust-Mohammadian and President of Chabahar International University Arsalan Dejkam and President of Chabahar University of Naval and Marine Sciences Mahmoud Nasiri to launch a course of PhD in Sustainable Mobility Management by the German university.

The deal was signed to share know-how on international science and technology, sustainable development and making recommendations for initiating small and medium-sized businesses.

Kiyani told the ceremony that Iran's industrial management institute had held close communications with international universities and academic centers over the past 18 years.

Kiyani added that the industrial management institute has started to focus on sea-based economy since one and half a year ago and promoted vocational and managerial education at international level.

