Foreign agents involved in destabilizing Iraq

He tweeted that the evil foreign hands which have been seeking to destabilize Iraq years ago, have now adopted other procedures to destabilize the Arab state.

Zionists and supporters of Takfiri terrorism are behind the recent incidents in Iraq, he said, noting that the plots will also be defused.

Some Iraqi cities have been experiencing demonstrations in protest to corruption and unemployment as of last Tuesday and some people have been killed or wounded.

