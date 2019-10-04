Regional coalition increases shipping security

Mohammad Rastad made the remarks after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed security of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and regional coalition.

"The international waterways of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are among the safest sea routes due to the authority and fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," he added.

In the last decade, not only have we witnessed maritime security by the IRGC Navy's fleet and the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army in our own waters but also in the high-risk areas of the Somali coast where piracy threatens, Iranian naval forces helped security and were present there.

Given the ability and authority of the Navy to provide security in the region, it is expected that this security will be created by regional countries, Rastad said. In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the largest trading fleets in the world and has important ports in the region, provides its naval security with its naval forces; an approach that can guarantee the security of waterways of the region.

He went on to say that for many years "we have been able to guarantee the safety of our waterways". Every year, the commute of 55,000 of ocean-going vessels is registered through the Strait of Hormuz, passing through with complete safety and security, with the authority of Army's Navy and IRGC’s navy.

The official about the challenges in the Persian Gulf, especially on the current security debate, said that if conditions are routinely assigned to regional countries, "we will have no challenges, but the challenge begins when foreign countries intervene in the region".

The most important challenge is about the formation of international alliances and foreign countries that do not belong to the region to provide security, which is not acceptable at all, he said.

The official underscored that our emphasis as the maritime authority of the sovereignty of the country and an organization in charge of the ports of commerce and shipping is that security must be provided by the countries of the region.

