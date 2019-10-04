Minister of Interior says powerful economy to thwart sanctions

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, at the Fars Resistance Economy Command headquarters in Shiraz on Thursday evening, added that today the enemy is threatening Iran economically and it will not hesitate to take steps against Iranian people and if they do not do so it is because they cannot.

So security at home and abroad depends on economic issues, and we must be able to provide public satisfaction at home in the face of economic problems.

The official noted that people are tolerating the problems because of Islam, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the country and in the first five months of this year, the number of protests in the country declined by 40% compared to the same period last year. However, the satisfaction has not gone up, but because of Islam, revolution, the Supreme Leader and the security of the country they tolerate.

The biggest dissatisfaction of the people now is economic issues, and we have to solve economic problems in order to have independence in the world, the high-ranking official stated.

The minister of interior said that in some areas where "we were more determined we were successful like military industries and advanced sciences, one of the disagreements we have with the West is why we have achieved such technology and advanced science".

In fact, "we have been successful in the field of science, but in spite of the activities and measures that have been taken, we have not progressed as far as we need" and are far from our desirable achievements, Rahmani Fazli made the remark.

The senior official stated that these advances and the resistance of the people against the enemies have led them to change their approach and "we have a duty to support people by serving them" and increasing their satisfaction, especially in the economic field.

