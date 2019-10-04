Iran hits Canada in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

In the first set, Iran was defeated 25-18 but in the second set Iranian players hit their opponent 25-23.

Iran defeated Canada 27-25 and 25-19 in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

Earlier, Iranian national volleyball team had been defeated by Russia and Egypt at the event.

The 14th FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be underway in Japanese cities Fukuoka, Nagano, and Hiroshima until October 15.

Except for the first two rounds which were held in Poland and Eastern Germany, FIVB Volleyball World Cup is permanently hosted by Japan

Iran has so far attended the World Cup for three times.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish