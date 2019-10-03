Slovenian Mufti says respects Iranian nation

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Islamic Relations Organization's Center for Dialogue Among Religions and Civilizations Mehdi Taskhiri in Ljubljana.

Elaborating on the activities conducted in line with holding dialogue among religions and, Taskhiri said, "We know Iran's glory and greatness indebted to Islam and Islamic teachings."

"Iran has never started a war against any country and it has merely defended itself against aggression," he said.

Referring to false phenomena of Iranophobia and Islamophobia, he added that either Islam is religion of mercy and brotherhood and either Iranians have cordial ties with all tribes in the wake of their culture and civilization.

Taskhiri arrived in Slovenia to attend the Third Meeting of Dialogue Among Religions and Scientific Conference on Dialogue Among Muslims and Christians.

