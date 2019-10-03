Iran, Tajikistan keen on boosting tourism cooperation

Upon arrival in Dushanbe to attend the Third Meeting of ECO Tourism Ministers, Mounesan was welcomed by Muhridin.

During the meeting attended by Iran's Ambassador in Dushanbe Mohammad Taqi Saberi, the two officials discussed a range of issues, especially enhancing mutual collaboration in the fields of tourism and cultural heritage.

Referring to regional situation, Muhridin assured that Iran will overcome existing problems.

He also appreciated Iranian companies involved in big Tajik economic projects, including building dams and Sang toudeh-2 power plant.

Highlighting cultural and lingual commonalities between the Iranian and Tajik nations, he called for using the capacities for increasing exchange of tourists and take advantage of Iran's experience in holding tourism exhibition and conferences for introducing the two countries' capacities in the field.

Mounesan, for his part, hailed lingual, religious, cultural and historic commonalities of Iran and Tajikistan, saying that President Rouhani's visit to Dushanbe to attend CICA was a major step in line with promoting bilateral relations.

Explaining Iran's achievements in various fields, he said that Iran is stronger than ever in the wake God's blessings and public support.

Third Meeting of ECO Tourism Ministers is slated to open in Khojand on Friday.



