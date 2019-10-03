Zionist regime blatantly violates int'l charters: Hamas official

“Kids like Muhammad al-Durrah are killed by the Zionists in front of western media and such killings have gone to the European newspapers’ front pages during the past 70 years, but neither the killer is held responsible nor the Palestinians get their rights,” said Khaled Ghodomi, head of the Hamas office in Tehran, addressing the third International Congress on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth, Muhammad al-Durrah’s Memorial in Tehran on Thursday.

“The Zionist regime’s killing of 1,400 Palestinian kids from 2000 to 2007 is a clear violation of international charters, especially that of the UNESCO,” he added.

Ghodomi accused the western media of keeping shut in the face of such violations by the Zionist regime, saying many Palestinian kids are even arrested arbitrarily by the Israeli forces.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish