Iran urges more unity, coop among gas exporting countries

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh urged gas-exporting countries to unite and further cooperate in a bid to better tackle challenges that the world gas market is facing.

Zanganeh is in Russia to attend in the 21st ministerial meeting of the gas exporting countries forum in Moscow’s Metropol Hotel.

“The first idea to create an OPEC-like organisation for producers and exporters of natural gas was raised in a meeting in Tehran in 2001,” Zanganeh added, stressing that there have been many advances since establishment of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

The organization's member states are growing and its first summit is set to be held in Guinea Ecuatorial later this year.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish