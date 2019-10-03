Iran: Iraq never lets aliens to disrupt calm

“Iran is assured that Iraqi government and nation, together with all groups, parties, figures, especially religious figures will move to calm the current tense situation,” said Iran Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Thursday, reacting to the recent wave of protests that are rocking Iraqi cities.

The Iraqi nation and government will not allow certain damaging movements to create an opportunity for the aliens to get fish from troubled waters, he added.

The death toll in three days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 20 with hundreds more injured as the government-imposed curfew in several cities failed to prevent the unrest from spreading in the country's south.

Anger over staggering rates of youth unemployment - which is approximately 25 percent or double the adult rate, according to the World Bank - appears to have set off the latest round of demonstrations, Al Jazeera reports.

The protests come as millions of Iranians are getting ready to march towards the city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, or the 40th day of the martyrdom of Shia’s third Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Mousavi called on all Iranians to postpone plans to visit Iraq these days “until restoration of calm”.

