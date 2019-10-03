Iran, Armenia, Qatar discuss gas cooperation in Moscow

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh met and held talks with Suren Papikyan, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures on Thursday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed gas and energy cooperation between their countries, saying Tehran and Yerevan have positive relations.

He also talked with Qatari foreign minister about the latest developments in their bilateral energy cooperation.

Iran's Zanganeh, 2nd from left, holding talks with Qatari foreign minister in Moscow. IRNA

Zanganeh is in Russia to take part at 21st ministerial meeting of the gas exporting countries forum in Moscow on Thursday.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an intergovernmental organization comprising of 11 of the world's leading natural gas producers made up of Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

