Russia's Dagestan Republic, Iran to examine establishment of direct flights

Moscow, Oct 3, IRNA - President of Russia’s Dagestan Republic said on Thursday that talks with Iranian officials are underway to establish direct flights between two sides.

“I’ve held talks with Iranian authorities to use Makhachkala Airport. Early talks have been held between the two sides about appointing proper airlines in this route ,” said Dagestan President Vladimir Vasilyev on Thursday during Valdai Political Club panels in the Russian city of Sochi. 

President of Russia’s Dagestan Republic says talks are underway to establish direct flights with Iran. He said such flight will promote tourism and trade relation and cooperation between the two sides.  

Earlier, a Russian deputy minister for North Caucasus Affairs said that Dagestan can export oil seeds, grains and halal products to Iran . 

Iran is planning to develop its trade ties with various Russian regions.

 

