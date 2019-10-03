Russia's Dagestan Republic, Iran to examine establishment of direct flights

“I’ve held talks with Iranian authorities to use Makhachkala Airport. Early talks have been held between the two sides about appointing proper airlines in this route ,” said Dagestan President Vladimir Vasilyev on Thursday during Valdai Political Club panels in the Russian city of Sochi.

President of Russia’s Dagestan Republic says talks are underway to establish direct flights with Iran. He said such flight will promote tourism and trade relation and cooperation between the two sides.

Earlier, a Russian deputy minister for North Caucasus Affairs said that Dagestan can export oil seeds, grains and halal products to Iran .

Iran is planning to develop its trade ties with various Russian regions.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglis



