Gas exporting countries to discuss further cooperation in Russia

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh participated in the 21st ministerial meeting of the gas exporting countries forum in Moscow on Thursday.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an intergovernmental organization comprising of 11 of the world's leading natural gas producers made up of Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

GECF members together control over 70% of the world's natural gas reserves, 38% of the pipeline trade and 85% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

The three largest reserve-holders in the GECF – Russia, Iran and Qatar – together hold about 57% of global gas reserves.

The GECF was established in Tehran, Iran, in 2001. Until the seventh ministerial meeting in Moscow, Russia, it operated without charter and fixed membership structure. The seventh ministerial meeting, held on 23 December 2008 in Moscow, adapted the organization's charter.

