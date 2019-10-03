Iranian, Russian universities sign MoU

According to a Thursday report, the agreement was signed during the 22nd meeting of the Association of State Universities of Caspian Sea littoral states in the northern Gilan Province by Arsalan Salari, the head of the Iranian university, and Olga Bashkina, the rector of the Russian one.

The first International Conference on Caspian Sea Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as the 22nd meeting of the Association of State Universities of Caspian Sea littoral states, kicked off in the northern Gilan Province on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday.

The Event was attended by scientists from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

