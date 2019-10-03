Oct 3, 2019, 2:13 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83501784
0 Persons

Tags

http

Iranian, Russian universities sign MoU

Iranian, Russian universities sign MoU

Rasht, Oct 3, IRNA – Iran's Gilan University of Medical Sciences and Russia's Astrakhan State Medical Academy signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to a Thursday report, the agreement was signed during the 22nd meeting of the Association of State Universities of Caspian Sea littoral states in the northern Gilan Province by Arsalan Salari, the head of the Iranian university, and Olga Bashkina, the rector of the Russian one.

The first International Conference on Caspian Sea Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as the 22nd meeting of the Association of State Universities of Caspian Sea littoral states, kicked off in the northern Gilan Province on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday.

The Event was attended by scientists from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 6 =