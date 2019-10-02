US restrictions on Iranian diplomats running counter to int'l conventions

Talking to Iranian reporters at the UN on Wednesday, he added that if the trend continues, it is proposed that the UN meetings should be held in the other places such as Geneva and Vienna.

He further noted that Iran's diplomatic delegations have always been subjected to discriminatory behaviors by the hosting government, as their commuting was limited to 25 miles from the center of Manhattan.

However, in a strange move, the US government has reduced the figure to three miles over the past two months, he said, noting that the restrictions have affected their lives, as their access to physician and children's universities has severely been limited.

Applications for removing restrictions on their children's universities were filed but this was not accepted, he said.

This is while under the mechanism of the UN Host Committee, the US as the host government has accepted commitments for facilitating activities of diplomats working at the UN.

The host government is duty-bound to prepare conditions for the countries' missions to do their jobs easily and away from foreign pressures, he said.

8072**2050

