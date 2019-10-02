Iran says Zionist regime's inhuman acts needs serious confrontation

He made the remarks in reaction to the anti-Iran statement of German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, urging the country to come to terms with regional realities and cut support to the Zionist regime's crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria and meet the expectations to help establish sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Reiterating Iran's backing to the oppressed regional nations including Palestine, he said that supporting them is among Iran's human and Islamic commitments.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish