Memorial stamp marking Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Iran

At the unveiling ceremony, the Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra said the practical philosophy of Gandhi has always been effective.

The Indian figure guided the country to freedom, he said adding that Gandhi shed light on the path of people in fight for India's independence from colonialism which had roots in his adherence to a non-violent approach beyond military power.

Gandhi is highly esteemed for his nonviolent protest to achieve political and social progress.

