Uganda calls for ending Yemen's war

Speaking with member of the National Security and Foreign Policy commission of the Iranian Parliament Ardeshir Nourian and Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Morteza Mortazavi, Kadaga said she monitors issues in the Persian Gulf carefully and believes that disputes in important and sensitive region of the Persian Gulf and Yemen should be solved through peaceful negotiations.

She said that such tensions can be developed and even lead to the third World War.

Ugandan speaker urged all countries to help resolve disputes peacefully, saying destruction is always easy but reconstruction is difficult which requires much sum of money.

Referring to problems resulted by wars, poverty and instability in some African states, she said all countries and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should help each other for establishing peace, stability, progress and welfare.

Appreciating Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for inviting her to pay a visit to Tehran, Kadaga expressed the hope that her visit to Iran will lead to expansion of cooperation between two sides.

Meanwhile, Nourian praised Uganda for hosting the 42nd Meeting of the PUIC Executive Committee during October 1-2.

He underscored the importance of fighting with the root cause of crisis in the region such as Takfiri extremism, terrorism, promoting violence, injustice, bullying and excessive demands.

He also underlined the importance of restoration of nations' rights and respecting the fair position of countries mutually.

Iranian MP called on both sides to pay more attention to economic cooperation especially taking advantage of technical and engineering services and also potential of Iran knowledge-based companies.

