IRGC chief commander warns of the consequence of new military adventurism against Iran

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting of the IRGC commanders with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

He stated that with the rise of the Islamic Revolution's deterrence capacity and falling credibility and diminishing prowess of the US, the Zionist regime is not a threat anymore.

The senior military official highlighted that the strategy of endurance and active resistance has led to reduction of the impact of the enemies’ pressure in economic war and the discredit the military power of the enemy, while has manifested deterrence and defensive power of Islamic Republic of Iran in the world, more obvious, tangible and credible.

Today, friends and foes have come to realize that the deterrent capacity of the Islamic Revolution is approaching its peak, the IRGC commander stated, adding that not only is the credibility of the threat and power of the United States severely diminished, but the Zionist regime is no longer a threat, namely not only it is not a credible threat, but it knows its smallest error is its last. Because every new war will lead to the disappearance of this regime from the political geography of the world. The evil regimes of the region also know that if they miscalculate the power of the Islamic system and the Revolution and any unwise action they will quickly fall on the irreversible path and destruction.

