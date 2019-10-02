Story of Trump's impeachment and threat of civil war

The Democratic Party's attacks on Donald Trump have expanded more than ever before somehow he claimed that this adventure has ruined his major success at the General Assembly. This time, the Democrats appear to have been much more determined than ever before against Trump, so far as this widespread opposition’s attack has prompted the US president to react in an aggressive and threatening manner.

In recent weeks, Democratic Party lawmakers have been following Trump's impeachment debate more seriously, and even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delegated the task of initiating the motion to several House committees.

What prompted the Democrats to take coherent action to impeach this time was Trump in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to investigate Joe Biden's activities, particularly his son's economic activities in this country. Even Trump spoke of suspending White House aid to Ukraine until the outcome of the investigation.

Democrats believe that since Biden is Trump's most important Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his personal lawyer, "Rudy Giuliani," are trying to pressure the Ukrainian government to provide the necessary excuses and documents against Biden.

The issue was revealed by a White House staffer and was so accurate and well-proved that Trump had no choice but to confirm that he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian leader on Biden and his son two months ago. The White House, on the other hand, appeared to have been trying for months to keep the details of the phone conversation secret from the beginning. There have even been reports recently of a White House attempt to identify and deal with the person disclosing the information.

This has become the Democrats' most important pretext for impeachment. In particular, the conditionality of White House military aid to Ukraine for obtaining documents against an electoral rival is the party's most important reason for the president's incompetence.

Recent Democrats campaign against Trump although is not as important as the extent of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's involvement in 2016 US election, it could be a complement to that process, especially since this time around, there are documented evidence and living witnesses in regard to these Trump’s actions.

The Vox news site reported that it is now threatening the White House that it will have to divulge the full text and report of Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin. That was the point that Adam Schiff, the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, also called for.

After the White House officially released Trump's dialogue with the Ukrainian president, the congressman said the president should now provide more information about his contacts with Russian leaders, especially Putin.

Schiff says the main concern is that Trump's talks with the Ukrainian president will be the only tip of a huge iceberg, much of which is still hidden. Trump has spoken with Putin 11 times over the past three years, but much of the text remains confidential. The White House and the Kremlin may be worried about disclosing contact details.

In both cases, Trump is seriously accused of obstructing justice and concealing the truth. Politico Magazine wrote in a report that Democrats, especially committees that are investigating Trump's actions, believe Trump may have lied to Robert Mueller about the investigation.

Democratic lawmakers say they have evidence that Trump has been lying to Mueller during the investigation about his election campaign and its relationship with Wikileaks.

According to Politico's analysis, while there was controversy among Democrats over Trump's impeachment about Muller's investigation, the disclosure of the president's attempt to exert pressure on the Ukrainian government united them to form a legal battle against Trump.

Trump threatens US with civil war

Many analysts speak of the failure of the impeachment motion. Others, like the US president himself, believe that the Democrats’ effort in the House will ultimately benefit him and give him a trump card in the next election.

However, the intensity of the Democrats' actions has been so intense that it has frightened the White House and forced Trump into a serious reaction in the social network a few days ago. In a Twitter message criticizing the opposition's attempted impeachment, he described the democrats “Do Nothing Democrat Savages.”

Trump also said in a Twitter message last night that “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

Trump has called for the official announcement of the name of the whistleblower who made the case of Ukraine focus of media attention because he believes he is a spy and has betrayed the United States. Interestingly, there is even a cash bonus for finding names or more information.

The harsh tone of tweets of the US President is due to a tangible change in public opinion's attitude to impeachment. Investigations show that the number of proponents of impeachment is increasing rapidly and the slope of support for Trump has fallen sharply.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish