Spox: Aliens' meddling root cause of regional insecurity

In response to a question raised by reporters over NATO secretary general interventionist remarks and his allegations with regard to peaceful nuclear program and Iran missile power, Mousavi said Iran denounces such interventionist remarks by foreign powers and security bodies.

He advised NATO chief to respond to harmful impacts of these military bodies in the Middle East and Western Asia which will have no result but killing civilians, reinforcing terrorism, increasing production of narcotics, destruction and promoting insecurity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran like any other independent state in the world preserves the right to enjoy conventional defensive programs.

Accordingly, Iran's missile program has defensive with deterrent nature and baseless concerns will have no effect on Iran's policies in preserving and reinforcing Iran's missile program.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview claimed all members of NATO coalition are worried about Iran activities in the region and its missile program.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish