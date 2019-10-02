Iran, Belarus to expand sports coop

Holding mutual talks as well as signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be on the agenda of the two sides officials in Belarus.
Tehran, Oct 2, IRNA - Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Masoud Soltanifr arrived in Belarus on Wednesday to discuss avenues to further expand sports cooperation with Belarusian officials.
