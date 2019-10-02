US created IS to be defeated by regional youth: Iran's leader

"The more our enemies spend, the more they face losses. How much did you spend in Afghanistan and still face losses? How about Syria and Iraq, etc? They say, ‘we destroyed ISIS.’ What on earth?! You didn’t destroy it, you created it. Syrian, Iraqi, Lebanese and Iranian youth destroyed it," said Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution on Wednesday, addressing members of the High Council of the Commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

"US spent billions to arm ISIS. They continue to support them and when ISIS is surrounded, the US flies its helicopters to open ways for ISIS members to escape. The head of a country told me they could clearly observe through satellites that ISIS forces sold oil while backed by the US forces," he added, referring to documents that the US itself created the terrorist group and then helped its remaining members to escape the final battles.

9218**1424

