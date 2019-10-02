Leader: US maximum pressure policy failed

The Supreme Leader made the remarks when he received the members of the High Council of Commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

They thought in vain that they could make the Islamic Republic (of Iran) bow [to their will] if they focused on maximum pressure policy, the Leader said.

Instead, they realized that such a policy created problems for themselves, the Leader added.

To make Iran give in, they recently decided to make Iran's President (Hassan Rouhani) meet with them, noted the Leader adding that they even begged for having such a meeting.

Ultimately, they became unsuccessful even after they selected their European friends as mediators, the Supreme Leader said.

"This policy will keep failing to the end," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

To be updated

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish