President: Iranian great nation passes through sanctions powerfully

Addressing the weekly meeting with the cabinet members, Rouhani said that the US imposed the worst economic pressures on Iran, prevented the international companies to work with Iran and sabotaged Iranian oil sales and banking ties and insurance activities.

He briefed on his visit to Armenia to attend Eurasia Economic Union Summit and also recalled his speech to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, saying that despite all US pressures on Iranian people, they have got powerful.

Rouhani reiterated that the US anti-Iran lobby had provided a plot to say that Iran stirs up tension in the sensitive Persian Gulf.

